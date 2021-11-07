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COVID VACCINE DEATH RATE HIGHER IN RED STATES CDC EXECUTION OF KIDS
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155 views • November 07, 2021
The top 8 States with the highest vaccination death rate are all Republican controlled red States, and 19 of the top 24 states with the highest vaccination death rate are again Republican controlled red States. Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Tennessee all top the list, with Florida placing 20th in the list of 51 states. Stop censorship by joining me on alternative sites.
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By calculating the vaccination / death rate, we’re also able to see that California has actually been the state least affected by the deadly lots of Covid-19 vaccine, not the most affected as it appeared to be at first glance without putting the vaccine death numbers into context.
The numbers show that the Republican controlled state of Kentucky has a 1,900% worse vaccination / death rate than the Democrat controlled California, suggesting the Republican state received 20 times the amount of deadly batches of Covid-19 vaccine than the Democrat controlled state received.
https://www.minds.com/Reup/
https://odysee.com/@StrontiumMilks:1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/strontiummilks
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TfBZXSstb9Au/
https://rumble.com/register/Strontiummilks/
By calculating the vaccination / death rate, we’re also able to see that California has actually been the state least affected by the deadly lots of Covid-19 vaccine, not the most affected as it appeared to be at first glance without putting the vaccine death numbers into context.
The numbers show that the Republican controlled state of Kentucky has a 1,900% worse vaccination / death rate than the Democrat controlled California, suggesting the Republican state received 20 times the amount of deadly batches of Covid-19 vaccine than the Democrat controlled state received.
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