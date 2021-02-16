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Almighty God vs Satan & brother stair the Lying HYPOCRITE
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10 views • February 16, 2021
Rg stair is a Profound HYPOCRITE !!! Another message about ralph stair's perverted Character and One of the methods of His Sexual Advances on Women, " Remember Now ", He is The Prototype of Jesus & the Pattern of the Apostle Paul today !! and Lives with Another mans wife in his house !!
WOW !!! Not Adultery is it ?
The Whore/Rose Wipeth her mouth and say's " I have done no Wickedness "
NO ~ He Is Satan Manifest in the Flesh and The Spirit ~ Period
Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked { rg stair } , between Him that serveth God and Him { ralph stair } that serveth him not. We are to Worship God in Spirit And Truth ~ Not in Sex and Lust ~ Adultery ` Fornication as the Sodomite prophet Does.
rgstair.com has many ~ Many Infallible Proof's of bro stair and his SEXPLOITS
https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
TheFinalWitness.com
WOW !!! Not Adultery is it ?
The Whore/Rose Wipeth her mouth and say's " I have done no Wickedness "
NO ~ He Is Satan Manifest in the Flesh and The Spirit ~ Period
Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked { rg stair } , between Him that serveth God and Him { ralph stair } that serveth him not. We are to Worship God in Spirit And Truth ~ Not in Sex and Lust ~ Adultery ` Fornication as the Sodomite prophet Does.
rgstair.com has many ~ Many Infallible Proof's of bro stair and his SEXPLOITS
https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
TheFinalWitness.com
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