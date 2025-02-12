BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Warning from Brazil: How Cruel Covid Jab Mandates can get
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
162 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 2 months ago

John Kage and Dr. Chris Flowers join us for this interview live from Brazil. They are about to take part in several public hearings where international medical experts, attorneys and activists were testifying to the proven uselessness and deadliness of the Covid mRNA shots that currently are mandated for all Brazilian children as young as 6 months. In February of 2024 the jab was added to the national immunization program quietly and without large parts of the required testing. Dr. Chris Flowers who was leading the team investigating the Pfizer Papers reveals the massive fraud done during the Covid Vaccine trials and John Kage truly brings home just how inhumane this situation is for Brazilian kids and parents are forced into. They call for international attention and pressure against this massive injustice!

Keywords
vaccinationinterviewsbrazilcoronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy