Warning from Brazil: How Cruel Covid Jab Mandates can get

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Kage
and Dr. Chris Flowers join us for this interview live from Brazil. They
are about to take part in several public hearings where international
medical experts, attorneys and activists were testifying to the proven
uselessness and deadliness of the Covid mRNA shots that currently are
mandated for all Brazilian children as young as 6 months. In February of
2024 the jab was added to the national immunization program quietly and
without large parts of the required testing. Dr. Chris Flowers who was
leading the team investigating the Pfizer Papers reveals the massive
fraud done during the Covid Vaccine trials and John Kage truly brings
home just how inhumane this situation is for Brazilian kids and parents
are forced into. They call for international attention and pressure
against this massive injustice!