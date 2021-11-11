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Dr. Retsef Levi Testimony - Pfizer Trial Results Seriously Flawed
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101 views • November 11, 2021
Dr. Retsef Levi Testimony - Pfizer Trial Results Seriously Flawed
Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov. 2, 2021
My Blog Post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/sen-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on.html
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Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov. 2, 2021
Video Source: https://youtu.be/3aZd6aTCAkM
Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov. 2, 2021
My Blog Post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/sen-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov. 2, 2021
Video Source: https://youtu.be/3aZd6aTCAkM
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