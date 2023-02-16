Create New Account
Strange? A Lot Of Bizarre “Accidents” Happening In The U.S.! Sabotage?
Lisa Haven
Published Yesterday

Something rather bizarre is happening right here in the United States. From attacks on our rail system, to attacks on the power grid, to attacks on our food processing facilities, to attacks on our water supply. What on earth is going on, are we under sabotage? 


Lisa Haven 


watertrainseggsfood plant firesattacks on oil

