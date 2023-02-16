Strange? A Lot Of Bizarre “Accidents” Happening In The U.S.! Sabotage?

Something rather bizarre is happening right here in the United States. From attacks on our rail system, to attacks on the power grid, to attacks on our food processing facilities, to attacks on our water supply. What on earth is going on, are we under sabotage?
Lisa Haven
