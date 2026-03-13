Drink Along 195: Aldis Patriot Reserve Amber Lager 3.5/5*

Running 5% for the ABV, 10 is the best guess for the IBUs and the SRM is also a 10.

Not bad, mildly interesting with a honeyish note in the mid range and the malt presents at the higher temps.

Over all not a bad brew but not great either.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal!

E.

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