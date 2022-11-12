Glenn's response to the 'TRUMP vs DESANTIS' fight

Glenn Beck
November 11, 2022
Nov 11, 2022
Glenn is not going to engage in the "Trump vs DeSantis" fight. Instead, he has a message for conservatives: We are blessed to have both men on the side of freedom. They are both fighters that get things done. As Democrats float Biden and even a Liz Cheney/Stacey Abrams ticket for 2024, Glenn asks: do they have even ONE fighter of Trump or DeSantis' caliber? And he warns that Democrats would want nothing more than for Republicans to tear themselves apart. So, don't give them what they want...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3-5cavXZXg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.