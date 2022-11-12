Glenn's response to the 'TRUMP vs DESANTIS' fight

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Glenn Beck
November 11, 2022
Nov 11, 2022
Glenn is not going to engage in the "Trump vs DeSantis" fight. Instead, he has a message for conservatives: We are blessed to have both men on the side of freedom. They are both fighters that get things done. As Democrats float Biden and even a Liz Cheney/Stacey Abrams ticket for 2024, Glenn asks: do they have even ONE fighter of Trump or DeSantis' caliber? And he warns that Democrats would want nothing more than for Republicans to tear themselves apart. So, don't give them what they want...
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3-5cavXZXg