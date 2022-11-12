Glenn's response to the 'TRUMP vs DESANTIS' fight

Glenn Beck





November 11, 2022





Nov 11, 2022

Glenn is not going to engage in the "Trump vs DeSantis" fight. Instead, he has a message for conservatives: We are blessed to have both men on the side of freedom. They are both fighters that get things done. As Democrats float Biden and even a Liz Cheney/Stacey Abrams ticket for 2024, Glenn asks: do they have even ONE fighter of Trump or DeSantis' caliber? And he warns that Democrats would want nothing more than for Republicans to tear themselves apart. So, don't give them what they want...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3-5cavXZXg