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Current Events, Signs and the Controversy over Martyrdom
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15 views • October 29, 2020
Commentary and wisdom for the hearing ear.
What Aaron and I have been reporting about direction and schedule has not changed. We see many signs that war and famine are going to be upon us very quickly. The world will be begging for a savior and one will appear. We are convinced that, in the midst of that appearance, time will be reset back to 2012, not for our relief but for our salvation, for the restoration of the prophesied biblical timeline.
Matthew 6:21 "For where your treasure is, the re your heart will be also."
Don't be deceived and compromised by conflicts of interest!
The American revolutionaries were Masons. Are those your heroes and your examples? Don't be a sucker for patriotism and nationalism, the promotions of the goddess aka Lucifer. Don't be bullied or smooth-talked by those who twist and distort the scriptures to their own destruction.
2 Peter 3:14 Therefore, beloved, since you are waiting for these, be diligent to be found by him without spot or blemish, and at peace. 15 And count the patience of our Lord as salvation, just as our beloved brother Paul also wrote to you according to the wisdom given him, 16 as he does in all his letters when he speaks in them of these matters. There are some things in them that are hard to understand, which the ignorant and unstable twist to their own destruction, as they do the other Scriptures. 17 You therefore, beloved, knowing this beforehand, take care that you are not carried away with the error of lawless people and lose your own stability. 18 But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.
Links to content that appears in this video plus many other notable items of interest:
Bob and Aaron Talk About Pressing Issues of the Day
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/09/bob-and-aaron-talk-about-pressing.html
October 2020: The Next Full Moon is the Harvest Moon
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1520/october-2020-the-next-full-moon-is-the-harvest-moon/#:~:text=By%20the%20morning%20of%20the,21%20degrees%20above%20the%20horizon
Preparing For The National Meltdown No Matter Who Wins
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=4373
Steve Quayle & Doug Hagmann - Full Show - 10/22/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA0MkonbN7k
The Testimony of Gethsemane - Part 3 - Your Final Exam
http://theopenscroll.com/gethexam.htm
Operation Ezekiel 8 (Blog)
https://operationezekiel8.blogspot.com/
Witches cast spell on Trump for Halloween
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1678082/witches-donald-trump-biden-election/
Ritual murder
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13033122/satanic-ritual-murder-head-cut-off-argentina/
America Repeats Russian Follies ~ Article comparing current US with Soviet Russia in various eras of Communist regime
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=215463
Bracing for a "Dark Winter"
https://leohohmann.com/2020/10/23/bracing-for-a-dark-winter/
Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 detention centres: What you need to know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6I69M1iTKo
Censorship, Isolation Camps, Food Supply Attacks & End of Animal Agriculture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8pusWA-lvk&;t
Covid-19 surge in Belgium leads to shortage of doctors, teachers and police
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Covid-19-surge-in-Belgium-leads-to-shortage-of-15672028.php
Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday: ministerhttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-ireland/ireland-to-impose-nationwide-covid-19-curbs-on-monday-minister-idUSKBN2730EZ
France imposes new national lockdown as virus deaths mount
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-emmanuel-macron-france-2f396daf57582c4bbedc9c5581b9a572
Many more links on The Open Scroll Blog:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
What Aaron and I have been reporting about direction and schedule has not changed. We see many signs that war and famine are going to be upon us very quickly. The world will be begging for a savior and one will appear. We are convinced that, in the midst of that appearance, time will be reset back to 2012, not for our relief but for our salvation, for the restoration of the prophesied biblical timeline.
Matthew 6:21 "For where your treasure is, the re your heart will be also."
Don't be deceived and compromised by conflicts of interest!
The American revolutionaries were Masons. Are those your heroes and your examples? Don't be a sucker for patriotism and nationalism, the promotions of the goddess aka Lucifer. Don't be bullied or smooth-talked by those who twist and distort the scriptures to their own destruction.
2 Peter 3:14 Therefore, beloved, since you are waiting for these, be diligent to be found by him without spot or blemish, and at peace. 15 And count the patience of our Lord as salvation, just as our beloved brother Paul also wrote to you according to the wisdom given him, 16 as he does in all his letters when he speaks in them of these matters. There are some things in them that are hard to understand, which the ignorant and unstable twist to their own destruction, as they do the other Scriptures. 17 You therefore, beloved, knowing this beforehand, take care that you are not carried away with the error of lawless people and lose your own stability. 18 But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.
Links to content that appears in this video plus many other notable items of interest:
Bob and Aaron Talk About Pressing Issues of the Day
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/09/bob-and-aaron-talk-about-pressing.html
October 2020: The Next Full Moon is the Harvest Moon
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1520/october-2020-the-next-full-moon-is-the-harvest-moon/#:~:text=By%20the%20morning%20of%20the,21%20degrees%20above%20the%20horizon
Preparing For The National Meltdown No Matter Who Wins
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=4373
Steve Quayle & Doug Hagmann - Full Show - 10/22/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA0MkonbN7k
The Testimony of Gethsemane - Part 3 - Your Final Exam
http://theopenscroll.com/gethexam.htm
Operation Ezekiel 8 (Blog)
https://operationezekiel8.blogspot.com/
Witches cast spell on Trump for Halloween
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1678082/witches-donald-trump-biden-election/
Ritual murder
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13033122/satanic-ritual-murder-head-cut-off-argentina/
America Repeats Russian Follies ~ Article comparing current US with Soviet Russia in various eras of Communist regime
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=215463
Bracing for a "Dark Winter"
https://leohohmann.com/2020/10/23/bracing-for-a-dark-winter/
Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 detention centres: What you need to know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6I69M1iTKo
Censorship, Isolation Camps, Food Supply Attacks & End of Animal Agriculture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8pusWA-lvk&;t
Covid-19 surge in Belgium leads to shortage of doctors, teachers and police
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Covid-19-surge-in-Belgium-leads-to-shortage-of-15672028.php
Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday: ministerhttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-ireland/ireland-to-impose-nationwide-covid-19-curbs-on-monday-minister-idUSKBN2730EZ
France imposes new national lockdown as virus deaths mount
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-emmanuel-macron-france-2f396daf57582c4bbedc9c5581b9a572
Many more links on The Open Scroll Blog:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
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