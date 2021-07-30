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Vaccine Mandates Foreshadow Trouble for Christians
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90 views • July 30, 2021
The DOJ declared this week that vaccine mandates are legal, opening the floodgates for a flow of vaccine mandates from private businesses, like Facebook and Google, to universities, hospitals, and even local government employees.
Last week we talked about why these mandates are unconstitutional, but this week we will be talking about how the vaccine is being used as a moral club to pummel conservatives and christians that don’t want to toe the line of the left’s tyrannical dogma.
We take a trip back into history to display how these propagandist tactics were used to divide the people of Germany in the 1930’s, and we paint a picture of the foreboding future that these policies foreshadow, especially for the Church. These are the times that scripture told us to prepare for. Make sure you are ready, and that you know Jesus as your Lord and savior today!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Last week we talked about why these mandates are unconstitutional, but this week we will be talking about how the vaccine is being used as a moral club to pummel conservatives and christians that don’t want to toe the line of the left’s tyrannical dogma.
We take a trip back into history to display how these propagandist tactics were used to divide the people of Germany in the 1930’s, and we paint a picture of the foreboding future that these policies foreshadow, especially for the Church. These are the times that scripture told us to prepare for. Make sure you are ready, and that you know Jesus as your Lord and savior today!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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