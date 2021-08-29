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Ridiculously Simple Lead Guitar Lesson for Beginners 1/5
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34 views • August 29, 2021
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https://bit.ly/3t0pX5R
Check out this lead guitar lesson with Claude Johnson and learn to play lead guitar with this ridiculously simple lead guitar lesson. Learn how to play lead guitar licks and basic lead guitar techniques to improve your guitar playing today.
https://bit.ly/3t0pX5R
Check out this lead guitar lesson with Claude Johnson and learn to play lead guitar with this ridiculously simple lead guitar lesson. Learn how to play lead guitar licks and basic lead guitar techniques to improve your guitar playing today.
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