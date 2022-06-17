Dr Jennifer Daniels - How To Stay Home and Stay Well? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.26.19)

Questions asked and answered during this show:

-How can we know the safest source for Castor Oil? Olive Oil? Not all oils on the market are quality.

-Does the good Doctor have any remedies for eye floaters?

-Have a man that had diarrhea and throwing up for 3-5 days …. not the flu just came on … maybe something he ate…. will go to Doctor today… you think they’ll say it’s the gallbladder ?? He’s doing a bit better now

-What can cause my husband to have phlegm/mucus in the upper throat, along with

chest pain and pain in the right arm.

-I have extreme intermittent pain in my left, lower neck (around C 6 No 7. ). Often It is exacerbated by stress, but can come and go, even while I’m just going for a walk. Seems to originate form the spine, but will often spasm without cause into the shoulder. Does this sound like a structural problem, or could I be LOW IN electrolytes …or both

-Please have Dr. Daniels give the directions regarding her liver cleanse protocol (olive oil/turpentine). Other than herself, is she aware of anyone that has tried the cleanse

-I develop on my foot a patch of eczéma, it’s red and cracked skin and itchy when dry. Doc gives me some cream with clobetasol, Is there a natural way to treat this?

-How can I get rid of dark age-spots on my face? In the course of the treatment, what signs shall I see that would tell me that I am doing it right? …and for how long

-Please ask Dr. Daniels to elaborate as much as possible on her experience working with True North Clinic above SFO. And to compare and contrast her treatment with TN’s fasting routines.

-What is your recommendation for a 75 year old with high blood pressure.

-She just started taking meds because they scared her and said she is at risk for a heart attack or stroke. I have her drinking a lot of distilled water. What else can she do?

-I’m transitioning from thyroid medication to thyrogold and getting some irregular heart beats, what might cause and how to treat this?

-I can have a blur in my left eye that is there sometimes and it can move side to side. Now it can happen in the right eye also. I know little black specks can be floaters but I was wondering would this be considered floaters as well? I think it gets better with blinking.

-Are there any foods or remedies Dr. Daniels can recommend to help a person who performed an extended juice fast for two months that resulted in gaunt facial cheeks to help restore their fat stores and bring back a fuller, healthier appearance to their face? Some elderly people in the area have recommended things like massaging in a little lard on the cheeks in the evenings…has she heard of this being effective?

-I am a 50 year old man in general good health. Last week I woke up at 5am with a severe burning sensation in my solar plexus area (in between the bottom of the rib cage). It lasted for 5 hours, then I vomited (no blood or bile was present). I has this also 9 months ago for the first time. For the last few days my liver area has been quite sore. What is causing this ? and what can I do to prevent it again



FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted





To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip!

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted





https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-how-to-stay-home-and-stay-well-february-26-2019/

