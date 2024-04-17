Jan6 Protestors Facing Obstruction Ruling at Supreme Court | Sekulow

Create New Account
Jan6 Protestors Facing Obstruction Ruling at Supreme Court
J6 Protestors Facing Obstruction Ruling at Supreme Court: Today the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on whether January 6 protestors at the U.S. Capitol can be charged with obstructing an official proceeding.


The pending ruling could greatly impact Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against President Donald Trump because the former President faces the same charge. Will the Justices wreck Smith’s case against Trump?



