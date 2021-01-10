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Uk Police out of control. Still Image G-TVHB stingray blast prohibited airspace from 20m alt freedom of info sent sent for deployment, IPOC/CAA reported
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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103 views • January 10, 2021
Same Police helicopter made a dozen unsafe low fly buzz overs the CCTV bus I was on for four miles up to Ashington bus station.

12/1/21 Yellow chopper unsafe fly my location CAA report 7117.
G-RIDA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7118.

http://www.thecommentator.com/article/3644/britain_wants_its_guns_back
Britain wants its guns back


COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

5G SLOW KILL
https://mindcontrolinsweden.wordpress.com/2016/02/29/u-s-silently-tortures-americans-with-cell-tower-electromagnetic-neuroweapon/


The People Retain Authority over their Government
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/


https://brandnewtube.com/watch/npas-unwanted-attention_P7qHcVSNehe9mwn.html
⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

THIS IS A FINE EXAMPLE OF AIR GANG STALKING MASONIC PAEDOPHILES AT WORK
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels

MILITARY WEPAONS USED BY POLICE
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2017/02/17/beamed-high-tech-synthetic-alzheimers-dementia-brains-aneurysms-and-strokes/

Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247

RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html

⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

Police Def: To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/

The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.

-Dr. Robert Higgs

DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace-still-image-same_NB3PjHEH5pcv6j2.html
Keywords
policeccpenemy
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