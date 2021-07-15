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BREAKING DISCOVERY! What COVID Injections Do To Your BLOOD! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!
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666 views • July 15, 2021
Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby provide PHOTOGRAPHIC PROOF of what these COVID death jabs are doing to people! The shots being referred to as ‘vaccines’ are absolutely poisonous! We need Nuremberg trials 2.0 for global genocide and crimes against humanity. This is pure EVIL!
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DrJaneRuby.com
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DrJaneRuby.com
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