May 25, 2024





REST IN PEACE, COREY WILLIAMS. CHEMOTHERAPY IS BULLSHIT. TOTAL SCAM.

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 "Australian Basketball Legend, NBL MVP Star Turned Popular Commentator Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams has died aged 46 following a nine-month battle with Stage 4 Colon Cancer."

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1794284628901257632





chomicide

148w

"I repeat. Prevention is better than the cure… #2ndVaccine 💉🙏🏾🐺"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/CRiUWrghLjw/





Australian basketball legend Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams dies after nine-month battle with cancer. Former NBL MVP Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams has passed away at the age of just 46.

https://7news.comDOTau/sport/basketball/australian-basketball-legend-corey-homicide-williams-dies-after-nine-month-battle-with-cancer-c-14620095





