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Ritter’s Rant 084 Constitutional Responsibility - When the President of the US threatens to terminate an entire civilization - Scott Ritter, this morning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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240 views • Yesterday

RITTER'S RANT #84: CONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITY

When the President of the United States threatens to terminate an entire civilization, we the people have a Constitutional responsibility to say no.

Watch on YouTube CLICK HERE (https://youtu.be/NlgSHxV11CI)

Adding, this morning:

Russia and China vetoed the Bahrain resolution, which could have potentially provided legal grounds for the creation of a military coalition to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Russia and China continue to ensure the sustainability of Iran's international positions at the diplomatic level. In fact, Iran appreciates this support, as it recently stated in public thanks to Russia and its people.

Adding, Trump losing his mind, on Social Media this morning.

@realDonaldTrump

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Apr 07, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116363336033995961


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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