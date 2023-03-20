A grenade launcher of the AF of Ukraine - Filmed the Moment of His Injury near Ugledar as a Result of Return Fire from Far Eastern Soldier of the 'V' group of the RF Armed Forces.

A grenade launcher of the Armed Forces of Ukraine filmed the moment of his injury near Ugledar as a result of return fire from Far Eastern soldiers of the "V" group of the RF Armed Forces.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.