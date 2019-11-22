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Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder vs Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
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12 views • November 22, 2019
New research shows that children's risk for learning and behavior problems and obesity rises in correlation to their level of trauma exposure. These findings should encourage physicians to consider diagnosing PTSD rather than ADD/ADHD, which can have similar symptoms to PTSD, but the treatment is very different.
A Stanford University study examined kids living in a violent, low-income environment and showed a strong link between abuse, trauma, and neglect and the children's mental and physical health. Some types of trauma were associated with 30 times more behavior and learning problems than those not exposed ot trauma.
This may help cut back on the widespread overdiagnosis and overtreatment of ADD/ADHD. For more information, please visit, https://doctorsaputo.com
A Stanford University study examined kids living in a violent, low-income environment and showed a strong link between abuse, trauma, and neglect and the children's mental and physical health. Some types of trauma were associated with 30 times more behavior and learning problems than those not exposed ot trauma.
This may help cut back on the widespread overdiagnosis and overtreatment of ADD/ADHD. For more information, please visit, https://doctorsaputo.com
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