EXPOSED: OCTOBER 7TH FALSE FLAG! - The Evidence That Israel Staged The Attack! - 1 Year Later

Josh Sigurdson reports on the evidence that Israel staged the October 7th attack on year after the fateful day that lead to tens of thousands of innocent women and children being massacred in their homes, schools, churches, mosques and hospitals.

From Operation Jericho Wall a year before the attack to directives by the Israeli government weeks before the attack detailing EXACTLY how many hostages and deaths would occur, to the stand-down order, to the Hannibal Directive where the Israeli government killed their own people and of course the funding of Hamas by Israel itself.

Israel didn't just know ahead of time as Egypt warned of the attack 10 days earlier. They didn't just know ahead of time when they moved the music festival at the last moment to the border with full knowledge of the attack. They committed the attack themselves.





Witnesses saw the IDF shoot festival goers. The Israeli government has pushed the notion of prophesy as "justification." The don't mind killing their own people in order to ensure domination and "sacrificial" destruction of the region to bring in the "Greater Israel Project."





1 year later, Israel has massacred so many and intends to push World War 3 with Iran, an ally of Russia and China. This would lead to all out devastation. Both Republicans and Democrats in the United States bow to Israel and are likely to help strikes against Iran.





Netanyahu lobbied the US government on going to war with Iraq in 2001, fabricating the myth that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Now he's lobbying congress to attack Iran.





World leaders bow to Israel as Israel has blackmail on thousands of powerful people worldwide.





They employed Epstein. They trafficked children. They are the number one developer of gender bending drugs for children. They call themselves the "vaccine factory of the world." They brag about sending migrants to the west which stokes civil war.





All of this ends with the Great Reset. They need an excuse. Order out of chaos that will lead to emergency orders, technocratic restrictions on free will. Rations, social and carbon credits, digital IDs on a CBDC, all of the above.





It has only just begun.





Get prepared now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024