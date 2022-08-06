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NWO is using AI "black goo" nanobot monkey pox vaccine to spread monkey pox to gay LGBTPB pedophiles
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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219 views • August 06, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022).


Monkey pox spread by monkey pox vaccine specifically for gay people


Usually a disease is spread using the Illuminati NWO’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites’ and Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar elites’ vaccine for that certain disease. Currently, the new monkey pox biochemical weapon fake virus nanite is spread using the monkey pox vaccine. The monkey pox vaccine is only available for gay LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) people, so all the gay people are getting monkey pox. There are some children who are also getting monkey pox that are getting sodomized by the LGBTPB gay men. When the gay people got monkey pox, the Illuminati NWO elites had to come up with an excuse, so they now came up with the fake news that monkey pox is spread through sexual contact and that it is a sexually transmitted disease. They are hiding the truth that monkey pox is being spread using their monkey pox vaccines. Their Illuminati Satanists are frantically censoring and removing the truth about this from all their social media sites by calling the truth as “fake news” as usual. End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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