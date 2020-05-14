© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nutrition Energy - Where does your body's energy come from? Ill let you decide... but its food
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • May 14, 2020
This video discusses where energy comes from and how calorically dense different types of foods are.
Here is a summary of the video: Carbs = 4C/g, Protein = 4C/g, Alcohol = 7C/g, Fat = 9C/g.
You probably get fat by eating a lot of carbs and a lot of fats, because your body tends to immediately burn off excess carbs as energy, and fat tends to be immediately stored as energy. So when you consume both, the fat you eat does not get used as energy.
“Just remember, Junk food bad. Healthy food good.” – a Shaman.
Find me on:
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/gainsim...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gainsimation
BitCHute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gain...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvab...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ga...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Gainsimation:7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainsimation
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gainsimation
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Here is a summary of the video: Carbs = 4C/g, Protein = 4C/g, Alcohol = 7C/g, Fat = 9C/g.
You probably get fat by eating a lot of carbs and a lot of fats, because your body tends to immediately burn off excess carbs as energy, and fat tends to be immediately stored as energy. So when you consume both, the fat you eat does not get used as energy.
“Just remember, Junk food bad. Healthy food good.” – a Shaman.
Find me on:
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/gainsim...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gainsimation
BitCHute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gain...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvab...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ga...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Gainsimation:7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainsimation
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gainsimation
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.