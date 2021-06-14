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The Epoch Times did this excellent segment on how the CCP invested $400 million
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12 views • June 14, 2021
The Epoch Times did this excellent segment on how the CCP invested $400 million into Staple Street Capital, the parent company of Dominion Voting Systems, a month before the 2020 election.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
By Joe Hoft
Published June 11, 2021 at 10:45am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-huge-printers-ballots-better-lawyer-2020-ballots-modified-multiple-republican-areas-forcing-adjudication-potential-fraudulent-vote-switching/
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
By Joe Hoft
Published June 11, 2021 at 10:45am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-huge-printers-ballots-better-lawyer-2020-ballots-modified-multiple-republican-areas-forcing-adjudication-potential-fraudulent-vote-switching/
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