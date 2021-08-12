Woman seizes after getting vaccinated

Here's the thing--understanding actual immunology is important for the regular person.

If you've already had covid, you've got antibodies, and those antibodies are FAR SUPERIOR to any protection you can get from a 'vaccine'. If you've had covid, or are in the middle of an experience the medical field is calling 'long covid' (could be a disease, could be a vaccine exposure reaction, we really don't know), getting the vaccine could be harmful to your health. This woman is a testament to that. She was driving, so her health problem could have been the health problem of a bunch of unrelated people she got in an accident with (vaccident...). This vaccine is not Christ the Savior, it's not advisable to get it if you've already had covid. Natural immunity is a thing, and your immune system is nothing to mess around with while you're in the middle of being sick. Even if you desire to get this vaccine, kindly don't do it while you have 'long covid.' Thank you. Signed "All people who drive on public roads."