AJN Live - Wonder Why Evangelicals Are The Only Ones Who Love What Trump Is Doing Right Now - Mark Mitchell - 7-27-2026

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MUST-WATCH: "I Wonder Why Evangelicals Are The Only Ones Who Love What Trump Is Doing Right Now?!" Top Pollster Mark Mitchell Responds To New Polling Data That Shows Trump's Approval Rating PLUMMETING Across All Christian Subgroups Except Evangelicals Who Clearly Love The US Doing Israel's Bidding In The Iran War! PLUS, Mitchell Drops Bombshell Intel On What The American Right Need To Know Ahead Of The 2026 Midterms! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!