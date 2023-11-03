Create New Account
'RUSSIA THREATENING ISRAEL NOW!.
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
THE WHOLE WARLD HAS NOW TURNED AGAINST LITTLE ISRAEL JUST AS THE BIBLE WARNED ABOUT EONS AGO. WE'RE NOW SEEING BIBLICAL PROPHECY COMING TRUE RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW. WILL THE JEWS BE FLEEING TO PETRA IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. THE WORLD HAS NOW GONE INSANE WITH WAR. I HOPE YOUR PREPARED BECAUSE HELL ON EARTH HAS ARRIVED...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

