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DEBRIEFED
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15 views • March 07, 2020
GEOENGINEERED WEATHER DEBRIEFING
Use this video as a baseline in understanding how various maps are analyzed in order to understand how the geoengineering techniques of man-made weather modification are being deployed to change your local weather.
WEATHER MAPS
1. Water Vapor Map - http://www.ssd.noaa.gov/goes/west/nepac/flash-wv.html
2. Global HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) array locations - https://exopolitics.blogs.com/.a/6a00d8341c73dd53ef014e60455e03970c-pi
3. Various Rainbow Loops (looping infrared temperature map animation) - http://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/imagery/land.html
4. U.S. Doppler Radar Maps (Doppler radar used in weather forecasting measures the direction and speed, or velocity, of objects such as drops of rain or snow) - http://www.intellicast.com/National/Radar/Current.aspx
5. Surface Analysis Map (barometric pressure) - http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/Pac_tab.shtml
SECRECY
In order for these Orwellian geoengineering programs to succeed, Hitleresque levels of secrecy and propaganda must be maintained. See "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GEOENGINEERING SECRECY" at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/716597925159359/
HISTORY
An historic document "WEATHER MODIFICATION: PROGRAMS, PROBLEMS, POLICY, AND POTENTIAL" traces official U.S. geoengineering programs and can be viewed at https://ia801703.us.archive.org/27/items/weatificat00unit/weatificat00unit.pdf
WHY?
To begin to understand why geoengineering activities are taking place in our atmosphere watch the trailer of "Why in the World are They Spraying" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3__ssxTvNc
Use this video as a baseline in understanding how various maps are analyzed in order to understand how the geoengineering techniques of man-made weather modification are being deployed to change your local weather.
WEATHER MAPS
1. Water Vapor Map - http://www.ssd.noaa.gov/goes/west/nepac/flash-wv.html
2. Global HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) array locations - https://exopolitics.blogs.com/.a/6a00d8341c73dd53ef014e60455e03970c-pi
3. Various Rainbow Loops (looping infrared temperature map animation) - http://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/imagery/land.html
4. U.S. Doppler Radar Maps (Doppler radar used in weather forecasting measures the direction and speed, or velocity, of objects such as drops of rain or snow) - http://www.intellicast.com/National/Radar/Current.aspx
5. Surface Analysis Map (barometric pressure) - http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/Pac_tab.shtml
SECRECY
In order for these Orwellian geoengineering programs to succeed, Hitleresque levels of secrecy and propaganda must be maintained. See "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GEOENGINEERING SECRECY" at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/716597925159359/
HISTORY
An historic document "WEATHER MODIFICATION: PROGRAMS, PROBLEMS, POLICY, AND POTENTIAL" traces official U.S. geoengineering programs and can be viewed at https://ia801703.us.archive.org/27/items/weatificat00unit/weatificat00unit.pdf
WHY?
To begin to understand why geoengineering activities are taking place in our atmosphere watch the trailer of "Why in the World are They Spraying" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3__ssxTvNc
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