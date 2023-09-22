Gary Wayne - Nephilim, Angels, Demons, Secret Societies, End Times

Don't miss this historical & fact filled interview about Nephilim before and after the flood; ranks of angels; fallen angels; secret societies from the times of Noah to the end times. Please like and share...

Gary Wayne, author of The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Mankind, details the role of modern-day Nephilim in Satan’s plan to install the Antichrist at the End of Days.

Gary Wayne is a Christian contrarian who has maintained a lifelong love affair with biblical prophecy, history and mythology. His extensive study has encompassed the Bible and Gnostic scriptures, the Qur’an, the Bhagavad Gita, Gilgamesh and other ancient epics, language etymology, and secret society publications. All his writing and conversations lead back to the Bible as he remains faithful to the truth!

Gary's written extensively about the subjects we discuss in his first book The Genesis 6 Conspiracy, How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants plan to Enslave Humankind.

There are giants among us, passing largely unnoticed, intent on carrying out a secret plan to enslave all humanity. They may not look like giants today, but their bloodlines extend all the way back to the Nephilim—the offspring of angels who mated with human women—described in Genesis 6 when giants roamed the land. Gary Wayne, author of The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Humankind, details the role of modern-day Nephilim in Satan’s plan to install the Antichrist at the End of Days.

When God cast the angel Lucifer and his followers out of heaven, Lucifer set into motion a scheme to ensure the Nephilim survived. Why? Because from the bloodlines of these Nephilim the Antichrist will come. To keep his plan alive, Satan has enlisted the loyalty of secret societies such as the Freemasons, the Templars, and the Rosicrucians to conspire in teaching a theology and a history of the world that is contrary to the biblical one.

This Genesis 6 Conspiracy marches toward the Great Tribulation, when the loyalty of the Terminal Generation—this generation—will be tested. The Bible, along with many other ancient sources, clearly records the existence of giants. Wayne provides copious citations from many society insiders, along with extensive Bible references, other religious references, and historical material to bolster his contention. What he uncovers will astonish you—and it will challenge you to prepare for the fulfilling of God’s promises.

His second book Genesis 6 Conspiracy 2 is coming out this Oct/Nov 2023.

