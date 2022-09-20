CCP Is Increasingly Pursuing ‘Illegal Tactics’ To Persuade People To Return to China

https://gnews.org/post/p1mz46874
09/18/2022 Fox News: CCP has opened up more than four dozen informal police stations, often run from Chinese restaurants and convenience stores across Europe and here in the United States. CCP has been increasingly pursuing illegal transnational policing activities to persuade political dissidents to return to China, methods include threats and harassment.
