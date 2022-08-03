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Upright And Blameless Versus Wicked And Unfaithful.Proverbs 2:21-22 (NIV).
21 For the upright will live in the land,
and the blameless will remain in it;
22 but the wicked will be cut off from the land,
and the unfaithful will be torn from it.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
28(b) Wrongdoers will be completely destroyed;
the offspring of the wicked will perish.
29 The righteous will inherit the land
and dwell in it forever.
Psalm 37:28(b)-29 (NIV).
https://pc1.tiny.us/nhdrb8hk
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