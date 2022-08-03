Upright And Blameless Versus Wicked And Unfaithful.Proverbs 2:21-22 (NIV).

21 For the upright will live in the land,

and the blameless will remain in it;

22 but the wicked will be cut off from the land,

and the unfaithful will be torn from it.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

28(b) Wrongdoers will be completely destroyed;

the offspring of the wicked will perish.

29 The righteous will inherit the land

and dwell in it forever.

Psalm 37:28(b)-29 (NIV).

https://pc1.tiny.us/nhdrb8hk

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