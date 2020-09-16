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The Truth About World War III | United States vs. Russia
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102 views • September 16, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3459/the-truth-about-world-war-iii-united-states-vs-russia
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3459-the-truth-about-world-war-iii-united-states-vs-russia
While the United States media distracts the American population with manufactured political scandals, the U.S. government has threatened an act of war against Vladimir Putin and Russia.
In an attempt to shield Hillary Clinton from the fallout of the Wikileaks revelations and the onslaught of Donald Trump, the Obama Administration has taken actions which bring us to the brink of World War III.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/WorldWarIII
Syria Ceasefire Collapses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcaI0n4Uypg
Voting Patterns by Gender
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/10/12/genders-divided-over-trump-in-the-us---if-only-men-voted-donald/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3459/the-truth-about-world-war-iii-united-states-vs-russia
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3459-the-truth-about-world-war-iii-united-states-vs-russia
While the United States media distracts the American population with manufactured political scandals, the U.S. government has threatened an act of war against Vladimir Putin and Russia.
In an attempt to shield Hillary Clinton from the fallout of the Wikileaks revelations and the onslaught of Donald Trump, the Obama Administration has taken actions which bring us to the brink of World War III.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/WorldWarIII
Syria Ceasefire Collapses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcaI0n4Uypg
Voting Patterns by Gender
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/10/12/genders-divided-over-trump-in-the-us---if-only-men-voted-donald/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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