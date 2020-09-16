BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About World War III | United States vs. Russia
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • September 16, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3459/the-truth-about-world-war-iii-united-states-vs-russia
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3459-the-truth-about-world-war-iii-united-states-vs-russia

While the United States media distracts the American population with manufactured political scandals, the U.S. government has threatened an act of war against Vladimir Putin and Russia.

In an attempt to shield Hillary Clinton from the fallout of the Wikileaks revelations and the onslaught of Donald Trump, the Obama Administration has taken actions which bring us to the brink of World War III.

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/WorldWarIII

Syria Ceasefire Collapses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcaI0n4Uypg

Voting Patterns by Gender
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/10/12/genders-divided-over-trump-in-the-us---if-only-men-voted-donald/

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
politicsrussiagovernmentusastefan molyneuxworld warfreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy