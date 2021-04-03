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Naomi Wolf at the German Corona investigation committee / im Gespräch mit Reiner Füllmich (MIRRORED)
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713 views • April 03, 2021
Naomi Wolf at the German Corona investigation committee / im Gespräch mit Reiner Füllmich (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel INFORMATION at:-
https://youtu.be/UjxYR6WGapo
Naomi Wolf beim Corona Untersuchungsausschuss Nr. 43.
00:00 Reiner Füllmich: Where are you ?
01:15 Reiner Füllmich: Can you quickly explain your background ?
05:34 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
07:11 Reiner Füllmich: How far, down the road are we ?
14:08 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
Gouverneure regieren wie Kaiser; Leute verzweifelt orientierungslos; Senatoren wehren sich; Mainstream bezahlt und gleichgeschalten
21:00 Naomi Wolf: Situation Jews in Israel
26:39 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
Mainstream Linie Bill Gates, 27% Gewinnzuwachs Big Tech / Quartal
29:50 Naomi Wolf: Explanation Vaccine Passport
Hack Humanity, Big Tech Interests,
39:27 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
44:27 Justus Hoffmann: Insider Deals, Masks in Germany
Comment Naomi Wolf
49:25 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
Covid Hilfspakete USA / England; Versklavung, gläserner Mensch, traumatisierte Kinder
52:20 Reiner Füllmich: Both in USA and Germany are major Battlegrounds where this whole fight will be decided
Is there hope ?
59:47 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation ?
1:03:08 Dirk Pohlmann: Bill Gates biggest landowner ?
Comment Naomi Wolf
1:09:50 Vivianne Fischer: Why are they collecting genes ?
1:12:15 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation ?
1:14:59 Robert Cibis: Digital World without borders and democracy ! How to transform ?
1:17:50 Comment Naomi Wolf
Newest Article Naomi Wolf:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/naomi-wolf-steps-to-fascism/
Mirrored from You Tube channel INFORMATION at:-
https://youtu.be/UjxYR6WGapo
Naomi Wolf beim Corona Untersuchungsausschuss Nr. 43.
00:00 Reiner Füllmich: Where are you ?
01:15 Reiner Füllmich: Can you quickly explain your background ?
05:34 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
07:11 Reiner Füllmich: How far, down the road are we ?
14:08 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
Gouverneure regieren wie Kaiser; Leute verzweifelt orientierungslos; Senatoren wehren sich; Mainstream bezahlt und gleichgeschalten
21:00 Naomi Wolf: Situation Jews in Israel
26:39 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
Mainstream Linie Bill Gates, 27% Gewinnzuwachs Big Tech / Quartal
29:50 Naomi Wolf: Explanation Vaccine Passport
Hack Humanity, Big Tech Interests,
39:27 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
44:27 Justus Hoffmann: Insider Deals, Masks in Germany
Comment Naomi Wolf
49:25 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation
Covid Hilfspakete USA / England; Versklavung, gläserner Mensch, traumatisierte Kinder
52:20 Reiner Füllmich: Both in USA and Germany are major Battlegrounds where this whole fight will be decided
Is there hope ?
59:47 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation ?
1:03:08 Dirk Pohlmann: Bill Gates biggest landowner ?
Comment Naomi Wolf
1:09:50 Vivianne Fischer: Why are they collecting genes ?
1:12:15 Deutsche Übersetzung, German Translation ?
1:14:59 Robert Cibis: Digital World without borders and democracy ! How to transform ?
1:17:50 Comment Naomi Wolf
Newest Article Naomi Wolf:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/naomi-wolf-steps-to-fascism/
Keywords
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