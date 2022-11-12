1. SANUEL 3 - THE CALL OF SAMUEL AND HEARING THE VOICE OF GOD

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 3. Samuel had grown. He was a young boy now, not a little child. Samuel probably did more work in the house of the Lord because Eli could not see very well. The ‘ark’ was a wooden box that had gold all over the outside and inside of it. It contained the ten commandments (laws) that the Lord gave to Moses on Mount Sinai (Exodus 20 and 25:10-22). Another name for the ark is ‘the ark of the covenant’. The ‘covenant’ is the agreement that God made with Abraham. God said that he would bless Abraham and his family for ever (Genesis 12:1-3 and 15:1-21). The ark was holy. It was in the house of the Lord on behalf of God. God separated the ark from the people. The people could not go near the ark because of their sin (Leviticus 16).

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au