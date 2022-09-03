Special Operation - Rescue Private Fluffy in Yekaterinburg, Russia - From a Whole Week in a Pine Tree.

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Special operation to rescue Private Fluffy in Yekaterinburg. Ural zookeeper Yevgeny Zenkov removed a cat from a pine tree, which had been sitting on a branch for a whole week. The tailed one could not go down on his own - he has paws. Now everything is fine with him, the doctors examined him, scratched his belly and gave him fish to eat.