Organic Butter Powder: A versatile nutrient powerhouse for everyday health and preparedness

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Our premium Organic Butter Powder delivers healthy fats, calcium, carbohydrates, iron, potassium, protein, vitamin C and other essential nutrients. It is made from organic butter (pasteurized organic cream) and organic non-fat dry milk. Organic butter powder is best suited for recipes that require both milk and butter, such as breads, cakes, cookies, muffins and other baked goods. It also makes baked goods more airy and fluffy.
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