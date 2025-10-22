In the latest episode of 'Sanchez Effect,' Rick and Larry unpack the high-stakes hand both sides are holding ahead of the Budapest Summit featuring Putin and Trump. Kiev's prospects are dim as Trump has put the brakes on sending much-anticipated Tomahawks. Even if they do make it to Ukraine, they would need to be deployed in staggering numbers to inflict any serious damage on Moscow. Trump’s right when he says Washington can’t afford to hand over that much firepower.

Larry also advises Trump’s team: it’s crucial to tune into what the Russian side wants—specifically, that the territories now enshrined in Russia's constitution are off the table forever.



The duo also dives into the woes of John Bolton, who recently faced indictment for leaking classified information. Larry says: "Bolton is a monster, and karma is truly a beautiful thing." Want to learn more about what Bolton said that got him in trouble and what people in the UK are NOT allowed to say anymore if they want to avoid prosecution? Tune in for the latest episode, only on RT.