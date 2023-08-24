Create New Account
Fire & Grace Church
Published 16 hours ago

April 30, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches through Psalm 64 and how we can overcome the arrows of the wicked by steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. The storm clouds of tribulation are rapidly coming upon us; the time of being on the fence is over!

"Hear my voice, O God, in my prayer: preserve my life from fear of the enemy." Psalm 64:1

tribulationspiritual warfareend timespsalmdean odle

