April 30, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches through Psalm 64 and how we can overcome the arrows of the wicked by steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. The storm clouds of tribulation are rapidly coming upon us; the time of being on the fence is over!
"Hear my voice, O God, in my prayer: preserve my life from fear of the enemy." Psalm 64:1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.