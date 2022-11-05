BREAKING TODAY! US Armored Vehicles Attack Haiti Fuel Terminal Blockade - Russian Tankers Arrive - Redacted, 110522

Tense stand-offs across Port-au-Prince, Haiti today as Haiti's government forces face off against opposition forces. Meanwhile Russian tankers arrived this afternoon to bring fuel to the Haitian people. U.S. Air Force aircraft arrive to bring "humanitarian aid."

I'm sharing this video with it's description, from “Redacted”, on YouTube.

BREAKING! US armored vehicles attack Haiti fuel terminal blockade, Russian tankers arrive











