The Armed Forces of Ukraine, using the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system supplied by the United States, committed another war crime in Donetsk

Оn January 10th, 2023 explosions shook the city, shattering the silence. American missiles fired by Ukraine's military targeted non-military areas, including a shopping mall, residential buildings, and civilian industrial facilities.

Although there were people in the shopping mall at the time, many victims were avoided due to the bad weather, as people sought shelter indoors. Nevertheless, two civilians reportedly sustained injuries, according to eyewitness reports.

Part 1 video, of the moment of this Himars strike. https://www.brighteon.com/22f1a805-6043-41aa-946d-28748ea1ca87