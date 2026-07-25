Loyalty – The Chain That Binds: The Citadel Code (Chapter 3)

Discover the ancient code that shaped medieval Europe. This in-depth 10-chapter series explores classical chivalric philosophy through the eyes of the knight-noble living inside a stone citadel. Far more than romantic tales of shining armor, chivalry was a complete way of life that fused martial skill with moral discipline, Christian duty with feudal loyalty, and personal honor with the sacred duty to defend the weak.





Journey through the foundations of chivalry, the unbreakable virtue of honor, the iron chain of loyalty, active courage, sacred piety, defense of the vulnerable, righteous justice, the refining virtues of temperance, prudence and humility, daily life inside the citadel, and the enduring legacy that still resonates today.





Learn how medieval knights balanced battlefield prowess with faith, self-mastery, and service to God and realm. Perfect for history enthusiasts, students of philosophy, and anyone seeking timeless lessons in disciplined manhood, moral leadership, and ordered strength in chaotic times.





Like this video if you appreciate real medieval history, share it with fellow history lovers, subscribe for more deep dives into classical philosophy and knightly codes, and comment: Which chivalric virtue do you find most relevant in the modern world?





Purchase and read The Citadel Code https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H35S83KD

Listen to this Audiobook Collection https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AV68lznWiB0&list=PL9ope5xFaiPYVpmby2g0IsWM7kb6nvg0T

Watch The Citadel Code: The Philosophy of the Medieval Knight and Noble (Chapters 1-10) https://youtu.be/FCQSxakoPmo

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9

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