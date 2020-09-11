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Cowsills - The Rain The Park & Other Things - (Video Stereo Remaster - 1967) - Ver Two - Bubblerock
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24 views • September 11, 2020
Here is a Bubblerock classic
of The Cowsills " The Rain , The Park , & Other Things" , 1967
from US TV show called "Upbeat" from Cleveland , 1967.
Added bonus interview and extra song clips
and pics and special stereo remix and remastered by me ,
Dan Ban.
This is Version 2 , which is the full Upbeat TV clip ,
I have a version 1 on my channel which has both Upbeat
and another US TV clip combined.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube and other channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul and Pop classics.
Love and Peace
Dan
of The Cowsills " The Rain , The Park , & Other Things" , 1967
from US TV show called "Upbeat" from Cleveland , 1967.
Added bonus interview and extra song clips
and pics and special stereo remix and remastered by me ,
Dan Ban.
This is Version 2 , which is the full Upbeat TV clip ,
I have a version 1 on my channel which has both Upbeat
and another US TV clip combined.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube and other channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul and Pop classics.
Love and Peace
Dan
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