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OMG: the OPPOSITE to Trump Derangement Syndrome? Why Trumpistan will NOT Listen to Media "Truth"
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151 views • January 22, 2021
Is there an opposite to Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS?) If so what is it, and why has it manifested. Orange Man God is the Opposite of TDS. Sam Harris and Bret Weinstein wonder why the Trump supporters are so unwilling to listen to reason and "truth." Here is why you'll have an impossible job convincing members of "Trumpistan."
#TDS #ORANGEMAN #SamHarris
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#TDS #ORANGEMAN #SamHarris
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Keywords
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