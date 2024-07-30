The Bombshells Just Keep Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Malfeasance vs. Misfeasance
READ:
◦ Acting Secret Service Chief Played Key Role In Limiting Resources For President Trump
◦ Email From Secret Service Counter Sniper
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (30 July 2024)
https://rumble.com/v591qb9-new-video-surfaces-in-the-secret-service-scandal-ep-2297-07302024.html