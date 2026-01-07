US Forces SEIZE Russian-Flagged Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Trump’s SHOCKING Anti-Putin Move

The United States is attempting to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker now sailing under the Russian flag after a more than two-week chase across the Atlantic, marking a rare and tense moment in enforcement of sanctions and U.S.–Russia relations. The vessel, originally known as the Bella-1 and part of the so-called “shadow fleet” that moves sanctioned oil, evaded an earlier U.S. Coast Guard boarding attempt near Venezuela, changed its name to Marinera, and re-registered under Russia in an apparent bid to claim protection, complicating efforts to intercept it under international law. U.S. and allied surveillance aircraft have tracked the tanker as it headed northward, while Russia reportedly dispatched a submarine and other naval assets to escort or monitor the ship and formally protested the U.S. pursuit, raising the risk of broader diplomatic friction against the backdrop of Washington’s crackdown on Venezuelan oil shipments and the recent capture of Nicolás Maduro.

