The Measles-Myth and Ways out of Vaccine Mandates – Interview with Beate Bahner
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
1 day ago

According to Beate Bahner, expert lawyer for medicine and health law, „Measles are exemplary for the whole vaccine-lie“. Listen to her explaination here! Besides valuable tips for concerned parents, she explains the global context of the measles-vaccine mandate in this valuable interview with Kla.TV. This mandate foreshadows planned, coming vaccine mandates which are to be implemented via the International Health Regulations together with corrupt justice-systems. Beate Bahner’s conclusion: „This is the plan, and we must stop it!“

measlesinterviewsvaccinemandatebeatebahnerimportantvideos
