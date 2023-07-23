Create New Account
Investigative film 'Agent Zelensky' by Scott Ritter, former USMC Intel Officer
Published Yesterday

Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, claims in his investigative film 'Agent Zelensky' that current Ukrainian president’s emergence and success was orchestrated by Western intelligence. We discuss the film with its creator himself.


https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1682586269983932416?s=20



investigationwarukraineno peacezelenskyscott ritterdeep state stronghold

