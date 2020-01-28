Bill Gates Caught Funding Netflix Docu-series PANDEMIC Where He Is The Hero

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Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is the latest piece of predictive programming brought to you by Bill Gates.
Alex Jones breaks down Bill Gate’s involvement in this production and how he is using his tax free billions to help with the depopulation globalist agenda.