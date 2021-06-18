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Ariz. leaders stand firm on audit
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340 views • June 18, 2021
The Arizona audit has survived four court challenges and a barrage of media attacks. Still, lawmakers from across the country have gone to take a first-hand look at the audit and nearly all had positive reviews of the process. Christina Bobb has more from Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
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