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YAH'S Prophecy 96 - YEAR OF JUBILEE! Harsh Judgments Upon Ruthless Creditors! Bankruptcy Properly Applied To Counter Predator Companies & More! (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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20 views • January 07, 2022
this is a mirrored video

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Keywords
freedomhuman rightsnew beginningsruthless creditorspredatory lenders and organizationsyear of jubilee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy