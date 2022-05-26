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****MUST HEAR****JUST A MAN SPEAKING 48
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80 views • May 26, 2022
The Most High Ahayah and his son Yashaya Christ still speaks to his people, the righteous, the chosen, THE ELECT (Hebrews and Gentiles together). Everything is in him. He gives us understanding through the power of his Holy Spirit of his written scriptures, and prophecy. We must all connect with The Most High through his son Yashaya Christ like never before during these times. Let us pray one for the other and love one another in the truth as the body of Christ. Whatever he has spoken and written in the holy scriptures that is what we all must obey and follow. We must all learn to be lead by his Holy Spirit even more now than ever before. Living in the last and evil days. Prophecy. Blessings.
If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. If you don't know Christ true name watch video on this platform named "THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST". His name is important. Pray about it and do your studies/research. Blessings, Acts 2:38.
If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. If you don't know Christ true name watch video on this platform named "THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST". His name is important. Pray about it and do your studies/research. Blessings, Acts 2:38.
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