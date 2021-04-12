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CONvid Injections for Pets? What the Fritos?
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82 views • April 12, 2021
Yes, Russia has developed a CONvid injection for pets called the Carnivak-Cov vaccine. Companies in the US, Canada, Singapore and Poland are interested. Of course companies are interested - it's another way to get your money while harming your pets.
https://www.westernjournal.com/covid-vaccine-pets-announced-works-cats-dogs-many-animals/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/03/31/worlds-first-animal-covid-19-vaccine-registered-in-russia--heres-what-that-means/?sh=35eddaf92963
Music: Little Idea by Bensound
https://www.westernjournal.com/covid-vaccine-pets-announced-works-cats-dogs-many-animals/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/03/31/worlds-first-animal-covid-19-vaccine-registered-in-russia--heres-what-that-means/?sh=35eddaf92963
Music: Little Idea by Bensound
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